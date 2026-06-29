The aeronautical industry has just taken a historic step toward ultralong-haul flights. Airbus successfully completed testing of its new A350-1000ULR (Ultra Long Range), a version specially developed to operate some of the longest commercial routes on the planet without the need to make stops.

Thanks to a combination of greater fuel capacity, aerodynamic improvements and next-generation engines, the new airplane promises to revolutionize air transport by allowing direct connections between cities separated by more than 18,000 kilometers.

Testing begins for the world’s most powerful commercial airplane

The new Airbus A350-1000ULR was designed to cover routes that until a few years ago were considered impossible for commercial aviation. Among its main features are:

Range of more than 18,000 kilometers

Ability for flights of more than 20 hours

Lower fuel consumption compared with previous generations

Reduction in pollutant emissions

Greater comfort for passengers on ultralong-haul trips

It will be able to fly anywhere in the world nonstop

The great advantage of the A350-1000ULR is its ability to connect major urban centers without the need for intermediate stops. This will make it possible to operate routes such as:

New York – Singapore

London – Sydney

Paris – Auckland

Los Angeles – Dubai

Toronto – Bangkok

It will change aviation forever and connect the world

Specialists believe that the growth of nonstop routes will transform global connectivity. The advantages include: