New York’s Vehicle and Traffic Law sets out in Article 4 of Chapter 71 what license plates must be like on vehicles in the state for them to be legally driven.

When the rules are not followed, authorities can impose penalties that range from $100 to $500, depending on the case.

Section 402 of New York’s Vehicle and Traffic Law requires license plates to always be visible

All New York license plates must be clean and easily readable to avoid the financial penalties mentioned above; stains or serious damage are not allowed.

It is also illegal to cover them with plastic or any material that hides or distorts their image when they are recorded or photographed.

It also states an outright ban on covering them with any glass or plastic material that appears to be a legal license plate but was not properly issued.

If a driver uses another vehicle’s plates, authorities can seize the plates.

What happens if I have a tape or object covering the license plate?

The law also says the license plate cannot be obstructed by any other part of the vehicle or by objects carried on it, such as tapes, keychains, or other hanging items.

The only exception to the rule is if this happens because of a transponder issued by a public toll facility, as long as it is installed according to official instructions.

How often are license plates renewed in New York

To keep it valid, most vehicles must complete the process every two years.

“About 45 to 60 days before your registration expires, you should receive a renewal reminder by mail,” the DMV says.