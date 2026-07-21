Any person renting in the United States has certain rights as a tenant. This situation remains even if the owner decides they must leave the property. According to the information provided by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the laws protect certain individuals from being evicted, allowing them to remain in their home even in such circumstances.

As a general rule, it is highly relevant to note that it is extremely important to go to court if an eviction lawsuit is received, since the authorities indicate that this action is one of the options that can be considered so that the measure is not carried out.

Tenants will be able to continue living in their home, even against the owner’s wishes

The end of a lease or an owner’s decision not to continue renting out the property is not considered enough to end the rental. According to the official information issued, members of the armed forces who pay a monthly rent lower than USD 4,214.28 will not be able to be evicted from their primary residence during their military service . This regulation also applies to their dependents. Likewise, they may not have liens imposed on them unless there is a court order against the person.

Additionally, among the specific protections to which this group is entitled, it is established that they have the authority to suspend a judicial eviction if the landlord files a lawsuit. “If the landlord seeks your eviction in court, you and your dependents can request a suspension of the eviction for a period of 90 days. The court may also order the suspension automatically, without the need for a request," CFPB details. In the case of an eviction lawsuit, members of the armed forces should contact their Legal Assistance Office.

What tenants should consider when receiving an eviction notice.

Upon receiving the lawsuit, one of the tenants’ rights is to submit a written response to the court, stating the reasons why the eviction should not take place.

It is essential to detail the particular situation and list the measures taken to find help. Additionally, the actions or inactions of the landlord regarding the obtaining of assistance funds intended for rent should be described.

Those affected are advised to contact the court clerk to ask specifically about their case and thus determine the most appropriate course of action and the applicable rights that protect them.

If you have applied for assistance to pay rent or utilities and have still not received a response, it is vital to include this information in the response filed.