The Social Security Administration (SSA) will send August 2026 payments to millions of eligible beneficiaries across the United States. The agency follows a monthly schedule that determines when retirees, disabled beneficiaries, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients receive their money.

Social Security payments are not sent on the same day for everyone. The date depends on factors such as when a person started receiving benefits and their date of birth. Beneficiaries can check the official SSA calendar to know when their payment is expected.

When are August 2026 Social Security payments coming?

Every month, the Social Security Administration publishes a payment schedule for beneficiaries. In August 2026, most Social Security recipients will receive their checks on Wednesdays, depending on their birth date.

The payment dates are:

August 3, 2026: Beneficiaries who began receiving Social Security before May 1997, or who receive both Social Security and SSI, are paid.

August 12, 2026: Payments for beneficiaries with birthdays between the 1st and 10th.

August 19, 2026: Payments for beneficiaries with birthdays between the 11th and 20th.

August 26, 2026: Payments for beneficiaries with birthdays between the 21st and 31st.

When will SSI recipients receive their August 2026 payment?

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their August 2026 payment earlier than usual.

SSA uses different criteria to organize monthly payments.

The SSA will send the SSI payment on July 31, 2026, because August 1 falls on a Saturday. The early payment does not represent an additional benefit or a missed payment; it is simply an adjustment to the regular schedule.

SSA uses different criteria to organize monthly payments. Beneficiaries who began receiving benefits before May 1997 follow a separate schedule, while most others receive payments based on their birth date.

This system allows the agency to distribute millions of payments throughout the month instead of sending all checks on the same day.