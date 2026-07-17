Millions of Americans who receive Social Security benefits could see a larger cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2027 if current inflation trends continue.

A new estimate released after the latest inflation report suggests beneficiaries may receive a 3.8% COLA next year. While the official figure will not be announced until October by the Social Security Administration (SSA), the projection offers an early look at how monthly payments could change in 2027.

Inflation slowdown influences the 2027 Social Security COLA estimate

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed inflation easing to 3.5% for the 12 months ending in June, down from 4.2% recorded in May. Because Social Security benefits are adjusted annually based on inflation data, the cooling trend is helping shape expectations for next year’s increase.

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan organization that tracks retirement issues, currently estimates a 3.8% COLA for 2027. That projection is unchanged from its May forecast and slightly below the 3.9% estimate released in April.

For comparison, Social Security recipients received a 2.8% COLA for 2026, meaning next year’s adjustment could be noticeably larger if current projections hold.

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How much could Social Security payments increase?

According to TSCL’s estimate, a 3.8% increase would raise the average monthly Social Security benefit by approximately $74.

That would increase the average payment from about $1,938 to roughly $2,011 per month. However, the exact amount each beneficiary receives depends on their individual benefit.

Over the last decade, the average annual COLA has been approximately 3.1%, making the projected 2027 adjustment slightly higher than the long-term average.

The official COLA will not be announced until October

Although the current estimate provides an early indication, the final 2027 COLA is still subject to change.

The Social Security Administration calculates the annual adjustment using inflation data collected during the third quarter of the year. Additional CPI reports released over the coming months could cause the estimate to rise or fall before the official announcement in October.

Energy prices remain one of the biggest variables affecting inflation. Analysts note that recent fluctuations in gasoline prices could influence upcoming CPI reports and, ultimately, the final COLA percentage.

Many retirees remain concerned about purchasing power

Despite annual benefit increases, many retirees argue that COLAs have not fully kept pace with rising living costs.

TSCL has previously reported that only a small share of older Americans believes their monthly Social Security payments adequately cover everyday expenses, with inflation continuing to put pressure on household budgets.

Long-term concerns about Social Security remain

Beyond the annual COLA adjustment, policymakers continue debating the long-term financial outlook of the Social Security program.

For years, benefit obligations have exceeded payroll tax revenue, increasing concerns about the future of the Social Security Trust Fund. In response, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators recently introduced the Promise Act, legislation that would establish a bipartisan commission to develop recommendations aimed at strengthening the program’s finances.

While the proposal does not directly change benefits, it reflects the ongoing efforts in Washington to address the long-term sustainability of Social Security.