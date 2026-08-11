Household cleaning tasks can become easier with small changes that help make better use of the items we already have at home.

A homemade trick that has started to draw attention is placing tape on the broom before sweeping. The technique aims to improve the way light debris is collected and keep it from spreading back into the room during cleaning .

What is the purpose of putting tape on the broom before sweeping?

The procedure consists of placing strips of tape over certain areas of the broom, so that one side is exposed.

When sweeping the floor with the broom, the adhesive surface can work as a kind of lint and small debris catcher that would normally remain between the bristles or be pushed from one side to the other during sweeping.

The main goal is to keep lint, hair, and light fibers from becoming suspended again or moving around the room while you try to collect them.

What debris can it help pick up?

The technique can be especially practical for small particles that are hard to gather with a conventional broom:

Lint from clothes, blankets, or rugs.

Hair scattered on the floor.

Fibers and light debris.

Small dust particles that can move around when sweeping.

The tape does not replace a deep cleaning, but it can work as a complement for collecting light debris during sweeping.

How do you put tape on the broom?

The application is simple and does not require modifying the broom.

Cut a strip of tape to an appropriate size. Place it on an area of the bristles or on the underside of the broom. Make sure part of the adhesive surface is exposed toward the floor. Sweep normally, especially over the areas where lint and hair gather. When the tape accumulates too much debris, remove it and replace it with a new one.

The amount of tape used may vary depending on the size of the broom and the surface to be cleaned.

The secret is to keep lint from flying while sweeping

One of the main drawbacks of using a broom is that some debris is so light that it can move away before being collected.

This happens especially with hair, textile fibers, and lint. Instead of staying grouped together with the rest of the dirt, they can cling to the bristles, move across the floor, or even end up back in another area of the room.

The adhesive surface aims to solve exactly that problem: when it comes into contact with light particles, it can help keep them attached until the tape is removed .

On which floors can this trick be used?

Before applying the technique, it is important to consider the type of surface. On sturdy, smooth floors, it may be easier to remove the tape without leaving residue.

It is advisable to be cautious with delicate surfaces, unfinished wood, floors with special finishes, or materials on which the adhesive may leave residue.

A good alternative is to test it first in a small, inconspicuous area to see how the material responds.