Coffee grounds are a common home gardening trick, and lemon trees are no exception. The leftovers from brewing coffee contain organic matter and small amounts of nutrients that can be used in the garden, although their benefits depend on how they are used.

Before spreading used coffee directly on the soil, it is worth knowing what effects it may have and the best way to add it. Recommendations from universities specializing in gardening say the grounds can be used as an ingredient in compost, but warn that applying them in large amounts and without treatment can harm some plants.

To care for a lemon tree, it is important to know how to reuse this waste without affecting the soil or roots, and what mistakes to avoid.

What putting coffee grounds in the soil around a lemon tree does

Coffee grounds can be used in the garden because coffee leftovers contain nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and some micronutrients that can be added to the soil, according to the University of Connecticut .

One of the most recommended uses is to add them to compost, along with other organic waste. During decomposition, these materials turn into compost, which can help improve soil structure and provide nutrients gradually.

Oregon State University notes that coffee grounds can be a useful resource for the garden if used in moderation and if the lemon tree’s basic needs for watering, drainage and nutrition are met.

How to use coffee grounds to care for a lemon tree

To make use of coffee grounds, one of the most prudent uses is to add them to a compost pile. In this sense, South Dakota State University recommends mixing the grounds with other organic materials and letting them break down for several months before using them in the garden.

The process can be followed in these steps: