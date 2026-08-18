A regulation applied by the Government allows sanctions to be imposed on people who keep certain prohibited, illegal, or dangerous items in the car glove compartment.

If this fine is added to other violations committed by the driver, the situation can end in the complete suspension of the driver’s license.

These are the items that cannot be carried in the glove compartment

Spain’s General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) states that keeping all dangerous items in the car glove compartment carries fines of 30,000 euros, with the possibility of bringing criminal charges against the driver.

These are the items that can automatically cause license suspension if the person behind the wheel accumulates a series of violations:

Firearms without a license.

Bladed weapons or knives whose possession is not justified.

Flammable or explosive substances without authorization.

Blunt objects , such as baseball bats, when there is no valid reason to transport them.

Hidden cameras or illegal surveillance devices .

Tools or items linked to illegal activities, such as poaching.

Can the DGT take away your license for having something in the glove compartment?

Carrying an item in the glove compartment does not by itself mean the license will be suspended. The consequences depend on the nature of the item and the violation committed.

The penalties can range from financial fines for serious violations to much harsher consequences when it comes to illegal weapons or situations that could lead to criminal liability.

In those cases, in addition to the fine, there may be other administrative or judicial measures.

There are also items that must be carried obligatorily

There are also mandatory items that must be carried in the glove compartment.

Starting in 2026, drivers in Spain must have the approved V-16 warning beacon, which replaced the traditional emergency triangles.

The recommendation is to keep it in an easy-to-reach place, such as the glove compartment, so it can be used quickly in the event of a breakdown or accident.

Driving without the mandatory device can also lead to a financial penalty.