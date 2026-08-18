The storage space on the phone can run out over time, even when you do not download new apps or accumulate too many photos in the gallery.

Before deleting memories, uninstalling apps, or paying for more storage, there is a quick and easy alternative that can help recover part of the device’s memory.

The trick to free up phone space without deleting photos or apps

The cache is made up of temporary data that apps store to load certain content more quickly. Over time, these files can build up and take up a lot of space.

Google explains that clearing the cache removes that temporary data, although some apps may take a little longer to open the first time after performing the procedure.

This method can be useful for apps that are used very frequently, such as social networks, browsers, streaming platforms, or messaging services.

How to clear app cache step by step

On Android, the procedure may vary slightly depending on the brand and the operating system version, but it is generally done from the phone settings.

Go to Settings .

Select Apps .

Choose the app that takes up too much space.

Enter Storage .

Press Clear cache.

Google recommends distinguishing this option from “Clear storage” or “Clear data”. The first removes temporary files, while the second can permanently delete the app’s data.

Therefore, if the goal is simply to recover space without losing important information, it is essential to select “Clear cache” and not the option intended to delete all data.

Which apps are worth checking first

Not all apps accumulate the same amount of temporary files.

Therefore, a good strategy is to first review those that have heavy use.

The main ones are:

Browsers , because of page images and temporary files.

Social networks , due to the amount of multimedia content they display.

Streaming platforms , which can store temporary files.

Messaging apps depend on the content they handle.

Apps used daily, which can generate cache more frequently.

From Android’s storage section, it is possible to check how much space each app uses and decide which ones are worth reviewing.

Can the same thing be done on an iPhone?

In the case of the iPhone, the operation is different. Apple notes that iOS automatically manages certain temporary and cached files when it needs to free up space.

From Settings > General > iPhone Storage, you can check how much space each app uses and review the available recommendations.

Therefore, the Android procedure of going into each app one by one and selecting “Clear cache” does not appear in the same way on iOS.

On iPhones, one of the available alternatives is “Offload App” (Offload), which frees up the space used by the app but keeps its documents and data so it can be reinstalled later.