The decommissioned frigate ex-USS Klakring (FFG-42) was sunk during Exercise Atlantic Thunder 2026, a sinking exercise (SINKEX) led by US 6th Fleet. Forces from both countries struck the hull with surface-launched missiles, newer-generation munitions and, finally, a torpedo.

According to the US Navy’s news release, the exercise brought together units from US Task Forces 65, 67, 68, 69 and 1060, alongside the UK Royal Navy and the US Air Force. The aim was to hone tactics, targeting and live-fire skills against a surface target at sea.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG-117) demonstrated the maximum range and damage of an anti-surface variant of the SM-6 missile. The final blow came from the submarine USS Massachusetts (SSN-798), whose Mk 48 ADCAP torpedo delivered the hit that sank the former frigate.

A British first and a message to potential adversaries

The exercise also let the Royal Navy confirm its newest anti-ship missiles, the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and Sea Venom. The NSM was fired from the frigate HMS Portland (F-79), and Lt. Cmdr. Louise Kirkaldy, the ship’s principal warfare officer, called the launch a milestone for Britain’s maritime strike capability. Also taking part were P-8 maritime patrol aircraft from both countries, a Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter, US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles and personnel from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 8 (EODMU 8).

The former US frigate was the target of a sinking exercise by the US and UK navies in the North Atlantic.

Capt. Kelechi Ndukwe, commander of Task Force 65, said the exercise validated the power of both countries’ offensive weapons and sends a message to potential adversaries: the two navies remain a ready allied force.

Before the exercise, Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock and Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific placed sensors on the ship to assess damage. The data will help identify system failures, determine repair needs and improve the Navy’s response in real-world situations.

USS Klakring: a frigate with a history and environmental safeguards

USS Klakring belonged to the Oliver Hazard Perry class. She was laid down in February 1982 at Bath Iron Works in Maine, launched that September and commissioned in August 1983. She was named for Rear Adm. Thomas B. Klakring (1904-1975), who earned three Navy Crosses commanding the submarine USS Guardfish in World War II. The ship was decommissioned in March 2013.

Hulks used in these exercises are prepared under US Environmental Protection Agency rules and thoroughly cleaned before being towed out. During Atlantic Thunder 2026, trained personnel also monitored above and below the surface to reduce risk to the marine environment and marine mammals.