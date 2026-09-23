Starting October 1, 2026, the new fiscal year 2027 begins for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), bringing the annual cost-of-living adjustment that updates maximum benefit amounts, income eligibility limits, and program deductions.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed the new parameters in an official memo sent to the state agencies that administer the program.

How much is the maximum benefit increasing?

For a household of four in the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., the maximum monthly amount will rise to $1,023. It’s worth clarifying that this figure is a ceiling, not an amount every four-person household automatically receives: the actual amount depends on the household’s income, its size, and any deductions that apply.

Here are the new monthly maximums for the 48 states and D.C., by household size:

1 person: $306

2 people: $562

3 people: $808

4 people: $1,023

5 people: $1,217

6 people: $1,463

7 people: $1,616

8 people: $1,841

Starting October 1, 2026, the new fiscal year 2027 begins for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), bringing the annual cost-of-living adjustment that updates maximum benefit amounts, income eligibility limits, and program deductions. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

For households of 9 to 17 members, an additional $225 is added per extra person, and households with 18 or more members reach a maximum of $3,887 a month. The minimum benefit for one- or two-person households is also going up, to $25.

It’s not the same across the country

Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands have their own tables, since food costs differ in those regions. For example, for a household of four:

In Guam, the maximum will be $1,507.

In the U.S. Virgin Islands, $1,315.

In Alaska, the amount varies by zone (urban or rural) and can reach up to $2,027.

In Hawaii, by contrast, the maximum will actually drop to $1,655.

Who can qualify?

The USDA also updated income limits for the new fiscal year. For a household of four in the 48 states and D.C., the gross monthly income limit will be $3,575, while the net income limit (after deductions) will be $2,750.

As for asset limits, they remain at $3,000 for most households, but rise to $4,750 when the household includes at least one person age 60 or older, or with a disability.

The fine print matters

As the USDA notes, these changes take effect automatically on October 1, 2026, but each household should check with their state’s SNAP agency to see how the adjustment translates into their specific benefit, since the final calculation depends on each family’s circumstances.