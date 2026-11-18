Mexico’s preschool, elementary and secondary students will have a 19-day straight break over the year-end holidays. Under the 2026-2027 school calendar from the Public Education Ministry (SEP), classes will be suspended starting Monday, Dec. 21, 2026, and will run through Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2027. That means the vacation period, combined with the preceding weekend and an administrative workday that results in classes being suspended on Wednesday, Jan. 6, will stretch the break to 19 days.

Although the vacation period officially ends Jan. 5, students will not return to the classroom until Thursday, Jan. 7 , because Wednesday, Jan. 6, is marked as a day with no teaching duties for a School Technical Council (CTE) session.

The measure applies to students at public schools and private schools incorporated into the National Education System in the country’s 32 states.

When is the last day of classes?

According to the SEP calendar, Friday, Dec. 18, 2026 will be the last school day before the year-end break.

Starting Monday the 21st, the vacation period will officially begin, covering the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Dec. 25 is also marked as a day with no teaching duties.

That means students will have a little more than two weeks without school activities before resuming classes in January.

When do classes begin in 2027?

The return to the classroom is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7, 2027. Although the official break ends Tuesday, Jan. 5, there will also be no school activities on Wednesday, Jan. 6, which the SEP lists as a day with no teaching duties for the CTE session. As a result, students will have a total of 16 straight days off.

It is worth noting that the schedule is mandatory for public schools and private schools incorporated into the National Education System in all 32 states.

For private schools that are not incorporated into the system, dates may vary. For that reason, authorities recommend that families check directly with each school to confirm the break periods.

SEP 2026-2027 school calendar

After the winter break, the calendar includes other key dates, such as:

Jan. 29: recording and reporting of evaluation results.

Feb. 1: suspension of teaching duties.

March 5: regular session of the School Technical Council.

March 15: suspension of teaching duties.

March 22 to April 3: Easter break.

April 7: return to classes after the Easter break.

May 5: suspension of teaching duties.

May 28: regular session of the School Technical Council.

July 2: recording and reporting of final evaluation results.

July 9: official last day of the 2026-2027 school year.

Families can check all dates, closures, and vacation periods on the SEP’s official website.