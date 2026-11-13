The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) confirms in its official calendar to all students that schools at different grade levels will close from November 23 to 27.

For this reason, preschool, elementary, and high school students will have -counting the weekends- nine straight days without classes to rest and enjoy one of the most anticipated holidays in the United States.

Confirmed by Education: LAUSD schools will close from Nov. 23 to 27

The Los Angeles Unified School District is the second-largest in the U.S., with more than 520,000 students enrolled.

The official calendar says all of these students will have fall break from Nov. 23 to 27, when public schools in the district suspend classes.

This break includes Thanksgiving, a federal holiday observed nationwide on Thursday, Nov. 26. As a tradition, families share a dinner centered on the typical turkey.

Other holidays listed in the LAUSD 2026-2027 calendar

The official calendar shared by LAUSD includes:

Jan. 18, 2027: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Feb. 15, 2027: Presidents Day

May 31, 2027: Memorial Day

June 18, 2027: Juneteenth

Which schools are covered by the LAUSD calendar

According to authorities, the district covers much of the city of Los Angeles and another 25 cities and unincorporated areas, some in part and others entirely.

It specifies that the public schools in the following cities are part of LAUSD:

Gardena

Huntington Park

Lomita

Maywood

San Fernando

Vernon

West Hollywood

Partially, schools in the following cities also fall under LAUSD:

Bell

Bell Gardens

Beverly Hills

Carson

Commerce

Cudahy

Culver City

Hawthorne

Inglewood

Long Beach

Los Angeles

Lynwood

Montebello

Monterey Park

Rancho Palos Verdes

Santa Clarita

South Gate

Torrance

Those who want to see the full school calendar and the different special dates can do so by checking this link.