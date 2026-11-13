The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) confirms in its official calendar to all students that schools at different grade levels will close from November 23 to 27.
For this reason, preschool, elementary, and high school students will have -counting the weekends- nine straight days without classes to rest and enjoy one of the most anticipated holidays in the United States.
Confirmed by Education: LAUSD schools will close from Nov. 23 to 27
The Los Angeles Unified School District is the second-largest in the U.S., with more than 520,000 students enrolled.
The official calendar says all of these students will have fall break from Nov. 23 to 27, when public schools in the district suspend classes.
This break includes Thanksgiving, a federal holiday observed nationwide on Thursday, Nov. 26. As a tradition, families share a dinner centered on the typical turkey.
Other holidays listed in the LAUSD 2026-2027 calendar
The official calendar shared by LAUSD includes:
- Jan. 18, 2027: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Feb. 15, 2027: Presidents Day
- May 31, 2027: Memorial Day
- June 18, 2027: Juneteenth
Which schools are covered by the LAUSD calendar
According to authorities, the district covers much of the city of Los Angeles and another 25 cities and unincorporated areas, some in part and others entirely.
It specifies that the public schools in the following cities are part of LAUSD:
- Gardena
- Huntington Park
- Lomita
- Maywood
- San Fernando
- Vernon
- West Hollywood
Partially, schools in the following cities also fall under LAUSD:
- Bell
- Bell Gardens
- Beverly Hills
- Carson
- Commerce
- Cudahy
- Culver City
- Hawthorne
- Inglewood
- Long Beach
- Los Angeles
- Lynwood
- Montebello
- Monterey Park
- Rancho Palos Verdes
- Santa Clarita
- South Gate
- Torrance
Those who want to see the full school calendar and the different special dates can do so by checking this link.