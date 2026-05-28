A new round of heavy rain and severe storms threatens much of the southern United States for more than 48 consecutive hours.

Experts warn that the rainfall can relieve drought in certain areas and at the same time generate flash floods, as well as wind gusts near and possibly even above 43 mph.

Warning of more than 48 hours of rain and storms

According to specialists at AccuWeather, the phenomenon will mainly affect sectors of the Gulf Coast of Mexico and parts of the southern Great Plains through the weekend.

In addition to torrential rain, warnings were issued for localized severe storms and significant water accumulation in just a few hours.

One by one: all the areas that could be affected by this weather

Among the areas under the main threat are

Texas

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

North Carolina

South Carolina

The report indicates that a mass of moisture, better known as an “atmospheric river,” has already caused heavy rain between Sunday and Wednesday in different areas. Experts estimate in this regard that the new rounds of storms may favor other flood hotspots.

What to expect for the weekend that closes out May

By the weekend, a dry air mass coming from Canada will begin to displace these storms, although humidity could persist along the Gulf Coast and the Southeast.

It is advisable to stay alert to the latest weather updates in case there is any major change.