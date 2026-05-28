Latin America is preparing to enter a new era of urban megastructures with a project that promises to change the region’s skyline forever.

A gigantic next-generation tower aims to become the tallest building on the continent and one of the most striking architectural works in the modern world.

They are building the tallest building in Latin America

It is the Rise Tower, which is being built in Monterrey, Mexico. This skyscraper was designed to become:

The tallest building in Latin America

One of the tallest skyscrapers in the Western Hemisphere

A new architectural symbol for Mexico

It will have 96 habitable floors and a height of more than 470 meters.

It will feature advanced next-generation technology

The project incorporates next-generation technology and design, including:

Smart glass-and-steel façade

Advanced energy efficiency systems

High-resistance seismic design

Integrated residential, commercial, and corporate spaces

It will be one of the largest architectural works in the world

The building will require:

Special structures to withstand extreme winds

Advanced foundation systems

Ultra-high-speed elevator technology

Next-generation materials

Due to its scale, it is considered one of the continent’s most ambitious projects.