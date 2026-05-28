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Latin America is preparing to enter a new era of urban megastructures with a project that promises to change the region’s skyline forever.

A gigantic next-generation tower aims to become the tallest building on the continent and one of the most striking architectural works in the modern world.

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They are building the tallest building in Latin America

It is the Rise Tower, which is being built in Monterrey, Mexico. This skyscraper was designed to become:

  • The tallest building in Latin America
  • One of the tallest skyscrapers in the Western Hemisphere
  • A new architectural symbol for Mexico

It will have 96 habitable floors and a height of more than 470 meters.

The megaproject is establishing itself as one of the region’s new architectural and technological jewels. Image: AI.

It will feature advanced next-generation technology

The project incorporates next-generation technology and design, including:

  • Smart glass-and-steel façade
  • Advanced energy efficiency systems
  • High-resistance seismic design
  • Integrated residential, commercial, and corporate spaces
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It will be one of the largest architectural works in the world

The building will require:

  • Special structures to withstand extreme winds
  • Advanced foundation systems
  • Ultra-high-speed elevator technology
  • Next-generation materials

Due to its scale, it is considered one of the continent’s most ambitious projects.