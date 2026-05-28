En esta noticia
Latin America is preparing to enter a new era of urban megastructures with a project that promises to change the region’s skyline forever.
A gigantic next-generation tower aims to become the tallest building on the continent and one of the most striking architectural works in the modern world.
They are building the tallest building in Latin America
It is the Rise Tower, which is being built in Monterrey, Mexico. This skyscraper was designed to become:
- The tallest building in Latin America
- One of the tallest skyscrapers in the Western Hemisphere
- A new architectural symbol for Mexico
It will have 96 habitable floors and a height of more than 470 meters.
It will feature advanced next-generation technology
The project incorporates next-generation technology and design, including:
- Smart glass-and-steel façade
- Advanced energy efficiency systems
- High-resistance seismic design
- Integrated residential, commercial, and corporate spaces
It will be one of the largest architectural works in the world
The building will require:
- Special structures to withstand extreme winds
- Advanced foundation systems
- Ultra-high-speed elevator technology
- Next-generation materials