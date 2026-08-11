The IRS considers various tax benefits that can reduce the amount of taxes a person has to pay and even increase the amount of their refund.

One of the most important credits of US$8.046 is aimed at workers and families with low or moderate incomes who meet certain requirements.

What IRS benefit can reach up to 8,046 dollars?

It is the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), known in Spanish as the Earned Income Tax Credit.

This benefit aims to help certain workers and families who earn low or moderate incomes. The final amount is not the same for everyone and may vary according to income, marital status when filing, and the number of qualifying children.

For fiscal year 2025, the maximum amounts set by the IRS are:

US$649 for taxpayers without qualifying children.

US$4.328 with one qualifying child.

US$7.152 with two qualifying children.

US$8.046 with three or more qualifying children.

It is important to clarify that US$8.046 is the maximum possible credit, not an automatic deposit.

What requirements must children meet?

To access the credit, the taxpayer must meet several conditions established by the IRS.

Among the main ones are:

Have earned income during the fiscal year.

Meet the income limits established according to the family situation and the number of qualifying children.

Have three or more qualifying children to access the maximum credit.

Meet the conditions established by the IRS regarding qualifying children , including age, relationship, and residence.

File a valid tax return and claim the corresponding credit.

In the case of married couples, take into account the specific income limits for those filing a joint return.

What will the maximum EITC be in 2026?

To avoid confusion, the IRS has already published the values corresponding to fiscal year 2026.

In that case, the maximum for taxpayers with three or more qualifying children rises to US$8.231, compared with US$8.046 for fiscal year 2025.

Since 2026 income is reported during the 2027 tax season, those who are eligible for the credit will be able to claim the new amount when filing their return in 2027.

The final amount will depend on income and each taxpayer’s particular situation; US$8.231 is the maximum, not an automatic deposit for all families.