The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) allows anyone who has reached age 62 and has earned the required number of credits to apply for retirement benefits, although this process can also be delayed to increase the monthly payment amount.

Regardless of when someone chooses to file an application, knowing all the information and documents the agency will require to complete the process is essential for anyone planning to begin this application.

Who Can Apply for Social Security Retirement Benefits

First, it is important to note that only the following people are eligible to file an application:

Be at least 62 years old

Have worked and paid Social Security taxes for at least 10 years (you need at least 40 credits to claim benefits).

Benefits will be reduced for those who claim before reaching full retirement age and will increase for those who delay filing, with age 70 being when the highest payment can be received.

Information and Documents SSA Requires From Those Who Want to Retire

According to the official information, the following will be requested when filing this application:

Social Security number (SSN)

Exact place of birth

Earnings record verification

Information on jobs held in the last 5 years (employers’ names, dates of each period, average hours worked and financial information)

Information on both current and past marriages (SSN and date of birth of spouse or ex-spouse, date of marriage or divorce, exact place where the wedding took place)

Routing number and bank account number

First and last name of any child who meets any of the following requirements (17 or younger; between 18 and 19 and attending K-12 school full time; any age if they developed a disability at or before age 21)

“If we need documents or more information, we will contact you. To avoid delays, only send documents if we ask for them,” the agency says.

How to Apply for Social Security Retirement Benefits

There are several ways to complete the process, and one of the most convenient is to start the application online from this link. However, it can also be filed by phone or in person.

Important Information for Anyone Filing This Application

The agency explains that once the application is filed, the future beneficiary will have to choose a month for payments to begin. If approved, the first deposit will generally arrive the month after the one selected.

“After you file the application, you will receive a letter telling you whether your benefits were approved or whether we need more information,” it explains.