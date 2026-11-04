The State Department offers different services to speed up U.S. passport processing when applicants need to get it faster to travel. The option available depends on the urgency and the reason for the trip.

These services can reduce processing times, but they do not include mailing times, which can add up to two more weeks to the estimated time to complete the process.

How long does the standard passport process usually take?

According to the State Department, people applying for a passport through the standard service may face the following wait times:

Your application can take up to 2 weeks to arrive if you mail it, unless you pay for faster delivery.

Processing for regular service can take 4 to 6 weeks , during which a passport agency will review the application and supporting documents.

Then, standard shipping can take up to 2 weeks, unless you pay a fee to have it returned in 1 to 3 days.

Who can use the expedited service to get a passport in 2 to 3 weeks?

The State Department offers an expedited service that cuts passport processing time to between 2 and 3 weeks.

This option is available to U.S. citizens who need the document faster, especially if they plan to travel abroad in less than six weeks.

How do you request expedited service to get a passport faster?

The service can be requested in two ways:

People applying for a passport for the first time or filing a new application can go to an authorized acceptance facility.

People who qualify to renew by mail can apply to renew by mail.

Processing time must always be added to mailing time.

How much extra does this service cost?

The expedited service costs an additional US$60, and it must be paid along with the passport application or renewal fee.

In addition, the State Department also offers an optional faster book delivery service that allows it to be received 1 to 3 days after issuance for an additional US$26.87.

Urgent travel: What does the State Department recommend?

In serious situations, the State Department recommends scheduling an appointment at a passport agency or center when a citizen needs to travel abroad in less than two to three weeks.

To use this option, there are two scenarios:

Urgent international travel: You can request an appointment when you have 14 calendar days or less before travel, and if the destination requires a foreign visa, the window extends to 28 days.

Life-or-death emergencies: People who need to travel within the next 14 days because of the death, a life-threatening illness, or a serious injury of an immediate family member who is abroad may request an emergency appointment.

The federal agency warns that appointments must be requested in advance and that slot availability is not guaranteed.