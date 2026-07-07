Paraguay, Venezuela, and Colombia maintain strict entry and exit requirements for visitors that everyone interested in traveling to these destinations should know in order to avoid problems not only with immigration authorities, but also with airlines.

One of the essential points to consider before making any international trip is to check the passport validity, since a simple routine check can make it possible to renew this international identification in time -if necessary- and avoid later inconveniences.

Likewise, it is important to consider that each nation establishes its own requirements regarding the validity of this document, which must be respected and known in advance to avoid any setback.

Passport requirements that Paraguay demands of each traveler

The National Directorate of Migration of Paraguay indicates that for all non-resident visitors, the presentation of a passport that is fully valid is required both for entry and exit from the country.

However, for nationals belonging to Mercosur countries, only a valid identity document from the country of origin is required.

Passport requirements that Venezuela demands of each traveler

For its part, the Ministry of Popular Power for Foreign Affairs indicates that all visitors must present an original passport and a photocopy, with a minimum validity of at least 6 months for the stay to be authorized.

Passport requirements that Colombia demands of each traveler

In the case of Colombia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifies that all foreign visitors must present any of the documents listed below, as applicable

Valid and current passport

Preferred passport

Special passport in cases of stateless persons or refugees

CAN-MERCOSUR National Identity Document

Foreigner ID Card from CAN-MERCOSUR countries

Temporary Protection Permit-PPT

Temporary/provisional/emergency travel document

Other documents and requirements that authorities will generally check for all travelers

Before authorizing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as