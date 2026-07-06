Traveling to the United States without a visa is presented as an opportunity for countless foreigners from Latin America who already have permanent residency. Immigration authorities have confirmed that those who have a valid Green Card have the ability to enter the country without the need to apply for an additional visa, as long as they show their permanent resident card when arriving at the port of entry.

This official document — called the Form I-551 or permanent resident card — acts as evidence of immigration status, allowing reentry into the United States after a temporary trip abroad. Upon arrival, an immigration officer will review the card along with other identity documents to determine whether the individual qualifies to enter the country.

Why does the Green Card allow entry to the U.S. without a visa?

Lawful permanent residents do not need to obtain a visa to return to the United States after traveling abroad. The valid Green Card is the primary document they must present to immigration authorities.

Required documentation for entry

Valid and unexpired Green Card (Form I-551). Passport from the country of citizenship or travel document. Other identity documents, such as a driver’s license or national ID.

At the port of entry, an officer will review these documents and assess whether the permanent resident retains their status and may enter the country again.

Essential considerations for permanent residents when traveling

Although permanent residents have the ability to leave and return to the United States, the amount of time they remain outside the country can affect their immigration status if it is determined that they have abandoned their residence.

Factors evaluated by the relevant authorities

Whether the person maintained family or work ties in the United States. Whether they continued filing taxes as a resident. Whether they kept an address, bank accounts, or property in the country. If the trip abroad exceeds one year, authorities suggest requesting a reentry permit (Form I-131) before leaving. This document helps demonstrate that the permanent resident intends to keep residing in the United States and facilitates the return to the country.