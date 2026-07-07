The Social Security Administration (SSA) clarified that people who laminated their Social Security cards must return them before they can begin any replacement procedure. Without handing in the altered document, the agency does not issue a new card.

Although a laminated card does not automatically lose its validity, the SSA warns that the plastic coating can prevent verification of the security features. For that reason, it recommends that holders return it and request a replacement to avoid future problems.

Why the Government asks for laminated Social Security cards to be returned

Lamination makes it harder to detect security marks, which can create authenticity problems in official processes. For that reason, the SSA does not guarantee the validity of a laminated card and suggests replacing it as soon as possible.

The agency says that, instead of laminating, one can choose a removable plastic sleeve. This method protects the document without altering its features and makes it easy to verify the security elements.

How should someone who already laminated their Social Security card submit the copy?

The procedure begins with the return of the laminated card to the SSA. Only after handing in that document is the request processed and a valid replacement issued.

Basic steps of the procedure

Submit the replacement application to the SSA. Hand in the laminated card when starting the procedure. Wait for the issuance of a new card with full validity.

In this way, the SSA ensures that the documents in circulation maintain their integrity and that there are no obstacles when using them in official procedures.