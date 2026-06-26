Olive Garden will have to remodel all its menus and pricing materials starting in July to comply with a new law in the state of Florida that requires all extra charges to be made explicit, with new and visible items, before the customer receives the bill. The measure applies to all locations of the chain in the state.

The regulation, known as Senate Bill 606 and signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, changes existing legislation and takes effect on July 1. Its goal is to end hidden charges that diners only discovered when it was time to pay.

What changes in Olive Garden’s menu and the other restaurants?

The law redefines the concept of “operations charge” to include any automatic fee that the customer must pay on top of the price of the food and drink, excluding taxes. Starting in July, every material that shows prices will have to display those charges as new, clear, and separate items before the bill.

That forces all Olive Garden locations in Florida to redo physical menus, signs, websites, ordering apps, and receipts. The notice must use a font equal to or larger than that of the menu descriptions, and in online orders, it must appear before the customer reaches the cart.

Charges that must be explicitly listed

Service charges.

Automatic gratuities.

Credit card surcharges.

Delivery charges.

Split-plate charges (split-plate).

How does this Government decision affect customers and businesses?

For consumers, the impact is direct: they will be able to see the real cost of their meal before ordering, without last-minute fine print. Receipts must detail the tip, the operating charge, and the sales tax on separate lines, and if an automatic gratuity is included within a service charge, it must be broken down explicitly.

The rule applies to all “public food service establishments”: restaurants, food trucks, hotel dining rooms, and catering services. Customers will not be able to sue a business for noncompliance, but the state will be able to fine or sanction Olive Garden and other businesses that do not adapt before July 1.