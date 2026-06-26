In the United States, in order to pass any of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checks when traveling internationally, a valid passport must be presented.

For a passport to be considered acceptable, it must be within its validity period and in good physical condition. If it has less than 6 months of validity remaining, it must be renewed, since many countries do not allow entry if this requirement is not met. However, there are people who cannot use the renewal process.

The United States prohibits passport renewal: Who will not be able to access the process?

The process is automatically blocked for all people who obtained a passport while under 16 years old. This happens because the renewal process is simplified and can be done through other channels, in addition to in person.

The government requires that people under 16 reapply for their passport every 5 years due to the physical changes they undergo periodically, and they must do so in person.

In addition, the process is also blocked for those who:

Have a damaged, lost, or stolen passport

Have a passport issued more than 15 years ago

Have a different name from the one shown in the original

What process must those who cannot renew their passport follow?

Those who cannot renew the passport, must apply for a new passport. To do so, they must go to an office with Form DS-11 and additionally provide:

Submit proof of U.S. citizenship such as a birth certificate, naturalization, or citizenship certificate

Submit a valid official identification

Provide a photograph that meets the official requirements

Pay the corresponding fee

What do I need to be able to renew the passport?

Those who can renew the passport must present: