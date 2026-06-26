Miami International Airport confirmed the cancellation of all flights to Venezuela after the two earthquakes that devastated the country and forced the closure of its main air terminal. The measure affects U.S. citizens and foreigners who had tickets from Miami, with no defined date for resumption.

The cancellations stem from the closure of Maiquetia International Airport in Caracas, announced by interim president Delcy Rodriguez due to serious structural damage. The quakes, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, occurred on Wednesday, June 24, and, according to official figures, left at least 235 dead and about 4,300 injured.

Which flights were canceled from Miami airport?

A Miami International Airport spokesperson, Greg Chin, reported that two American Airlines flights bound for Caracas scheduled for Thursday were canceled. The arrival of a flight chartered by GlobalX from Caracas, scheduled for 3:25 p.m., was also canceled.

The disruption hits a recently reopened connection. Direct commercial flights between Miami and Caracas had resumed on April 30, 2026 , after seven years of suspension between the United States and Venezuela.

The cancellations from Miami currently cover:

American Airlines flights to Caracas.

Arrivals of GlobalX charter flights from Caracas.

The Miami-Maracaibo route planned for mid-July, subject to review.

How does this affect passengers and what should they do?

The impact falls on citizens and foreigners traveling between the United States and Venezuela, with no confirmed date for normalization. While Maiquetia remains closed due to the damage, airlines cannot operate the route and are rescheduling or refunding according to their policies.