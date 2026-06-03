En esta noticia
Traveling across North America requires meeting a fundamental condition that millions of people often overlook until the last minute.
A simple mistake with your documents can prevent you from boarding a plane, crossing a border, or even returning to your country of residence.
The passport procedure that absolutely no one should ignore
Both the United States and Mexico and Canada require travelers to have valid and current passports to enter or leave their territories in most international trips.
One of the most common problems among travelers is discovering that the passport:
- Has expired
- Is about to expire
- Does not meet the minimum validity required by the destination
The United States, Mexico, and Canada prohibit entry into and exit from the country
Travelers who travel with outdated and invalid passports may face:
- Denial of boarding by the airline
- Rejection at immigration checks
- Cancellation of the itinerary
- Additional costs for ticket changes