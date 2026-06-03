Traveling across North America requires meeting a fundamental condition that millions of people often overlook until the last minute.

A simple mistake with your documents can prevent you from boarding a plane, crossing a border, or even returning to your country of residence.

The passport procedure that absolutely no one should ignore

Both the United States and Mexico and Canada require travelers to have valid and current passports to enter or leave their territories in most international trips.

One of the most common problems among travelers is discovering that the passport:

Has expired

Is about to expire

Does not meet the minimum validity required by the destination

The United States, Mexico, and Canada prohibit entry into and exit from the country

Travelers who travel with outdated and invalid passports may face:

Denial of boarding by the airline

Rejection at immigration checks

Cancellation of the itinerary

Additional costs for ticket changes

The consequences are usually immediate and directly affect the ability to travel.