The American visa is a fundamental document for most people who want to visit the United States, since unless there is an exception for obtaining it, it will be requested by the authorities so that transfer to the port of entry can be authorized.

In that sense, considering the time when this permit was originally processed is essential to avoid problems with the authorities, because at the moment they lose their validity they also automatically lose their validity for travel, and if they are presented they will be administratively rejected.

All visas that will be automatically revoked in June

Tourist visas have a maximum validity of 10 years. Once this period ends, the visa holder will need to apply for a new permit from scratch in order to fly.

Due to this validity period, all American tourist visas processed before June 2016 completely lost their validity for travel.

Verifying this information and confirming that the permit meets all the necessary conditions is essential to avoid any inconvenience.

How to renew the American visa

The State Department says that, in these situations, it is necessary to go through the entire visa application process again. However, it is specified that there are certain situations in which a visa applicant may be exempt from the interview when renewing the document. These cases are detailed at each United States Embassy.

Only travelers who qualify for automatic revalidation will be able to reenter for a short period with an expired visa.

Important information about the expiration of the American visa: what happens if it expires during the trip

Although the visa must be completely valid at the time of travel, if it expires during the stay in the United States, it is not considered a problem.

“If the Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection Immigration Officer at the port of entry admitted you to the United States for a specific period, they will note your authorized period of stay on your admission stamp or on Form I-94, called the Arrival/Departure Record. You may remain in the United States during your authorized period of stay, even if your visa expires while you are in the United States.”, authorities state.