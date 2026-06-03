The passport is one of the most important documents worldwide and each country has a set validity period. After this time, the document loses validity and it is necessary to renew it, a process that is recommended well in advance and not close to a travel date.

In the United States, passports must be renewed every 10 years and those who do not do so could be unable to travel until they complete the process.

By government order, all these people will have to renew their passport

Those who applied for or renewed their passport in June 2016 must already request a renewal of this document because it has already expired. People whose passports still have a few months of validity left are advised not to wait until the last day to avoid being without a passport.

If instead:

Your passport was issued when you were under 16 years old

Your passport was issued 15 years ago or more

Your passport is damaged, lost, or was stolen

Your passport does not have your legal name and you do not have a legal document to prove the name change

You must apply for a new passport because you will not be able to access the renewal process.

They will be barred from traveling for an indefinite period: How do you renew your passport so you can keep traveling internationally?

There are several ways to renew a passport. In all cases, if you plan to travel in the short term, it is recommended to apply for one of the options to speed up the process.

By mail

You must complete Form DS-82 for passport renewal and send it together with:

The passport you want to renew

Passport photo

In addition, the corresponding fee must be paid and if the name was changed, a certified copy of your marriage certificate or court order must be included among the documents.

Online

The first step is to have an account in MyTravelGov. Once inside the system, you must select the option to renew the passport and complete the requested information.

The system will ask you for information about the document to be renewed and the passport image. This must meet the official standards for a U.S. passport.

Then you will be asked to sign digitally and pay the processing fee. When you submit the application, you will receive emails at the provided address with a receipt confirmation, payment status, and updates on the processing of the application.

What are the passport photo standards?

The technical requirements for the passport photo are:

Square format (height = width).

Minimum size: 600 x 600 pixels .

Maximum size: 1200 x 1200 pixels .

Color, in sRGB color space.

JPG, JPEG, PNG, HEIC, or HEIF file.

File size between 54 KB and 10 MB.

As for the conditions, the person must look directly at the camera, with a neutral facial expression or a very slight smile, both eyes open and visible, mouth closed, and face visible. The background must be plain and light, white or off-white, with no shadows or background objects.

Everyday clothing is recommended, and uniforms are prohibited, as well as hats or anything that covers the head. White clothing is also not allowed. If you wear glasses, they must be removed for the photo.