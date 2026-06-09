The American passport is a fundamental document for citizens and naturalized foreigners who want to travel abroad, since it is one of the essentials for being able to make this type of trip.

In that sense, when applying for this international identification, there are several requirements that must be met, one of them being that proof of citizenship must be submitted, which must absolutely be in English.

The United States will massively block the passports of those who present identity documents in Spanish

The authorities specify that no document to prove citizenship or needed for the passport application may be submitted only in Spanish, so all these credentials must obligatorily include a professional English translation.

“ The translator must provide a notarized letter confirming the accuracy of the translation and their ability to translate the document ,” the State Department indicates.

Important information for those submitting their proof of citizenship when applying for a passport

The authorities inform everyone who must carry out this procedure

Submit a copy of the front and back of the document together with the proof of citizenship

The photocopies must be printed on white 8.5″x11″ paper

Electronic copies or birth certificates will not be accepted under any circumstances

Those who want to learn more about how to complete the procedure can do so by clicking here.

American passport application: step by step

In the case of adults, to complete the application from scratch, the steps that must be met are as follows

Fill out Form DS-11 Provide evidence of U.S. citizenship (birth certificate, for example) Show a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license Provide photocopies of both the proof of citizenship and the ID Attach a passport photo to the application Pay the corresponding fees (USD 195 if applying for both a passport book and card)

All documentation must be submitted to an authorized passport acceptance facility.