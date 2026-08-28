The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of California will review drivers with repeated violations on a case-by-case basis. The process can end in the suspension of the driver’s license.

The evaluation analyzes patterns of crashes, convictions, and traffic violations —including running a red light—. It seeks to determine whether the driver is a “negligent operator” under the state’s point system.

What does the DMV review before taking away the driver’s license?

The hearing NOTS (Negligent Operator Treatment System) has three objectives: analyze the driver’s record, assess whether they qualify as a negligent operator, and determine whether action on their license is appropriate.

The driver has the right to present evidence and testify about their own record during the process.

To decide, the DMV examines several factors in the record:

The accuracy of the driver’s record.

Pending court charges, crashes, or convictions not yet reflected in the record.

Patterns of repeated violations or crashes.

Alcohol use linked to serious violations or accidents.

Physical or mental conditions related to driving.

Does running a red light count as a violation?

Yes, running a red light can count as a violation in the driver’s record.

However, the DMV does not act on a single violation: it evaluates whether there is a repeated pattern of violations or crashes.

What happens if the DMV decides to take action against the license?

If the driver requests the hearing on time and it cannot be held before the deadline, the DMV grants a temporary suspension (“stay”). It cannot apply sanctions until the hearing is held.

That benefit does not always apply. If there is evidence of a physical or mental condition that poses an immediate risk, the DMV can deny the “stay” and move forward with the action anyway.

Can the decision be reviewed?

Yes. If the driver requests a review within 15 days after the NOTS hearing and it is not completed in time, the DMV must grant a new temporary suspension while it is being resolved.