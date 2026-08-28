White vinegar became a common resource to reinforce the washing of garments that usually accumulate sweat and odors, such as socks and underwear. Its acetic acid content can help neutralize odors and remove residues that remain attached to the fibers after daily use.

It can help complement the action of detergent by helping remove soap residue and minerals left by the water. However, it is warned that it should not be used as a substitute for soap or disinfectant.

What is spraying vinegar on socks and underwear for

When a little white vinegar is sprayed on socks and underwear before washing, it is ideal since these are garments that come into contact with moisture, perspiration, and microorganisms.

The following benefits are mainly attributed to it:

Neutralize odors related to perspiration.

Help remove residues generated by sweat, soap, and minerals such as water.

Complement washing thanks to the action of the acid on certain microorganisms.

Promote a greater feeling of freshness after washing.

Leaves fabrics less stiff.

How to do it safely?

To apply this trick correctly, the garments should be placed on a clean surface or directly inside the washing machine, particularly in areas where odor accumulates due to contact with sweat.

Spray a moderate amount of white vinegar, but not to the point of soaking the garment. Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes. Place the clothes in the washing machine. Run the usual cycle using detergent. Dry normally, outdoors or in a dryer.

Why spraying vinegar on socks and underwear is recommended

Socks and underwear are garments that are in constant contact with moisture due to perspiration in the areas they are intended for.

The acetic acid present in vinegar has deodorizing properties and helps reduce certain microorganisms, in addition to facilitating the removal of residues accumulated in the fibers.

It is a perfect ingredient to complement cleaning before the cycle inside the washing machine.