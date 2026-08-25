When traveling to the United States, Argentines, Uruguayans, Chileans and anyone else interested in visiting this destination must not only verify the validity of their American visa, but also the validity of the passport and the requirements demanded in this case.

Having this document is essential to avoid problems with the authorities and also with the different airlines, which will request that the international identification be up to date and in excellent physical condition to authorize the transfer.

Passport requirements that the United States demands from travelers

The United States requires all visitors to present a fully valid document during the entire stay planned in the country and for six additional months after the departure date, except in the case of countries such as Argentina, Uruguay and Chile -among others- because they are within what is known as the “6-month Club” and will only have to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

In addition, having an acceptable passport is not only essential for the time of travel but also for the previous documents that must be processed if traveling for the first time, such as the American visa or the ESTA authorization, for example.

What to do in case of having an expired passport with a valid visa

In these circumstances, the State Department’s instruction for travelers is to travel with two passports: the first one that has a valid visa but is expired, and a second passport that is up to date, necessary for the trip.

When traveling with dual documentation, the valid passport and the expired one with the visa must be presented to the Customs and Border Protection Immigration Officer, who will review the visa in the passport and, if admission is granted, will stamp the new document with “VIOPP,” which means “visa in another passport”.