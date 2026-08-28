The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) maintains restrictions on certain items that passengers carry in their suitcases when traveling by plane.

Among the items that require special attention are lighters and other devices that use fuel or lithium batteries. Depending on the type, they may be allowed only in carry-on luggage, require special security measures, or be completely prohibited.

The Government bans and restricts boarding the plane for those who carry this device: What does the TSA say about prohibited and permitted items?

According to federal regulations, lighters are classified according to how they work. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) distinguishes between ordinary disposable gas lighters and Zippo-type lighters, which can be transported with restrictions.

According to the What can I bring? list:

Torch lighters: they cannot normally be carried either in the cabin or in checked luggage.

Electric lighters with lithium batteries: they can only travel in carry-on luggage.

Lighters with liquid fuel without absorbent material: they are prohibited.

Lighter refills and fuel: they also cannot be transported as regular luggage.

Only one lighter per passenger is allowed.

Electric lighters: What happens with battery-powered devices?

This type of device that runs on a lithium battery, such as arc or coil models, must remain inside the cabin and the passenger must prevent the device from being accidentally activated during the flight.

A similar rule applies to electronic cigarettes and vape devices : they are prohibited in checked luggage and must be carried on the person or in carry-on luggage, protected against accidental activation and short circuits.

What happens if I carry this device in my luggage?

During airport screening, security officers may prevent a prohibited item from continuing inside the luggage.

If an item that does not meet the corresponding conditions is detected, the passenger may be required to remove it before continuing to the boarding gate. Airlines may impose even stricter conditions than federal rules.

The FAA recommends consulting both the official regulations and the airline’s individual policies before traveling.