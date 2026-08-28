Los Angeles, New York, Orlando and Atlanta are extremely popular destinations among those who choose to visit the United States.

If they want to do so for tourism, they will need a U.S. visa as a mandatory document, unless they meet the requirements to apply for authorization under the Visa Waiver Program, known as the ESTA application.

It is an alternative with faster processing times that is available to nationals of more than 40 countries.

Visiting Los Angeles, New York, Orlando and Atlanta without a U.S. visa: who can do it

Through the VWP citizens of participating nations may apply for another entry authorization that will allow them to travel for up to 90 days for tourism or unpaid business purposes.

For this, an ESTA application must be submitted through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization. If approved, the document will serve the same role as a tourist visa and will remain valid for up to two years, during which multiple visits may be made.

Who can apply for VWP authorization

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

South Korea

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

What are the requirements to apply for VWP authorization

All members of the authorized countries must meet the requirements listed below

Have a valid passport (electronic and with general validity of at least 6 months from the time of travel)

Have a valid email address

Provide an address and phone number

Pay the application fee, which costs USD 40.27 dollars

All the steps and documents for carrying out the process can be found by clicking here.