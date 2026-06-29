The American passport is an essential document for citizens and naturalized foreigners who want to travel internationally, since the United States requires that people with dual nationality enter and leave the country using this identification.

In that context, having all the correct documentation to carry out the process is essential. Otherwise , there will be delays in the process and it will not be possible to obtain the document by the desired date.

One of the key points is then to bring the correct proof of citizenship and pay special attention to the accepted formats.

The citizenship documents that will block the processing of the American passport

At the time of meeting this part of the process, the State Department emphasizes that no type of digital evidence of citizenship is accepted . Mobile or electronic birth certificates will cause delays in the process, since only physical credentials or papers are accepted.

Some valid examples are

Birth certificate in the United States

United States passport with full validity or in good condition

Consular Report of Birth Abroad

Other birth document issued by the State Department

Certificate of Naturalization or Citizenship

Steps to apply for an American passport for the first time

In the case of adults over 18, the steps to follow are as follows

Complete the DS-11 form Provide proof of U.S. citizenship in physical form (birth certificate, for example) Show a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license Provide photocopies of both the proof of citizenship and the ID Attach a passport photo with the application Pay the corresponding fees (USD 195 if both the passport booklet and card are processed)

The documentation must be delivered to an authorized passport acceptance center.

What is the total validity of the American passport

This will depend on the age of the holder at the time of the application