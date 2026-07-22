Thousands of people can travel to the United States without having to apply for a U.S. visa thanks to a benefit reserved for Canadian citizens. Those who obtain or renew their Canadian passport through Form PPTC 153, the official document for applying for a general adult passport in Canada, will be able to enter U.S. territory legally without applying for a tourist or business visa.

What is Form PPTC 153?

Form PPTC 153 is the official document used by the Government of Canada to apply for or renew a general Canadian adult passport.

It can be used by Canadian citizens over 16 years of age who meet the requirements established by Passport Canada and present the corresponding documentation.

Once the passport is issued, the holder can use it to travel internationally and, in most cases, enter the United States and stay for a maximum of 180 days without needing to obtain a visa.

The United States will allow legal entry without a visa to everyone who completes Form PPTC 153

Having a valid Canadian passport provides access to various immigration benefits. Among them:

Enter the United States without applying for a tourist visa

Travel for short-term business without a visa, when applicable

Take multiple trips while respecting the admission conditions established by the U.S. authorities

Access one of the passports with the greatest travel freedom in the world

How to apply for PPTC 153

Canadian citizens who obtain or renew their Canadian passport through Form PPTC 153 will be able to continue legally entering the United States without having to apply for a U.S. visa for most temporary tourism or business trips. Below are the steps to follow: