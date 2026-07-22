Completing the DS-160 Form is one of the most important steps to obtain an American visa. An incorrect piece of information, an incomplete answer, or an omission can become an obstacle for those planning to travel to the United States.

According to the Department of State, errors on this form can force the applicant to correct the information and even reschedule the consular interview, which delays visa issuance.

What happens if the DS-160 Form has errors?

The Department of State indicates that all questions on the DS-160 Form must be answered completely and accurately.

If the submitted information contains errors or is missing data, the applicant could be required to:

Correct the application.

Resubmit the form , if applicable.

Reschedule the interview for the American visa.

These delays can significantly extend the process and affect travel plans, since without an approved visa, legal entry into the United States is not authorized.

Completing the DS-160 does not mean the visa has already been approved

Submitting the DS-160 Form is only the first step in the process of applying for a US visa.

Once submitted electronically, the applicant must continue the process before the United States embassy or consulate corresponding to the applicant’s location.

The same process will include the interview and the rest of the necessary evaluations before the authorities decide whether to grant the immigration document.

How to avoid delays when applying for the American visa

To reduce the risk of delays, authorities recommend carefully reviewing all the information before submitting the form.

Among the main recommendations are:

Complete all questions without leaving required fields blank.

Verify that personal data is correct before submitting the application.

Review each answer to avoid inconsistencies.

Save the submission confirmation to continue the process before the embassy or consulate.

A prior review of the form can avoid the need to repeat part of the procedure and speed up the process of obtaining the American visa.