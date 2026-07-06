The United States, Mexico, and Spain are three of the most popular tourist destinations, ranking year after year among the favorites of thousands of travelers.

In this regard, all people who wish to visit any of these destinations must first make sure they meet a fundamental requirement with their passports: that they are valid. Ensuring this is essential so that, if needed, the document can be renewed before traveling, because otherwise both airlines and immigration authorities can prevent the trip from taking place .

United States passport rules for those who want to visit the country

The United States requires all travelers to present a completely valid document during the entire planned stay in the country and for an additional six months after the departure date, except in the case of nations that are part of the so-called “6-month club”, which will only have to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

In addition, having an acceptable passport is not only essential for the trip itself but also for the prior documents that must be processed, such as the U.S. visa or the ESTA authorization, for example.

Mexico passport rules for those who wish to visit the country

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs also specifies that all visitors must, in accordance with Mexican law, present a completely valid passport upon entry.

“Some airlines want to make sure that travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity, to guarantee their services. For this reason, it is strongly recommended to check the selected airline’s policy on this matter,” the agency tells travelers.

Spain passport rules for those who wish to visit the country

The Ministry of the Interior tells those who visit this territory that entry will also be required with a valid passport or travel document that proves identity, provided it is considered valid under the international agreements to which Spain is a signatory.

“The travel document must be valid for up to three months after the intended date of departure from the Member States and must have been issued within the ten years preceding the date of entry,” it is specified in this case.

Documents that all authorities will generally check

Before authorizing international transfers, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as