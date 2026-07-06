The American visa and the passport are essential documents to enter the United States. Except for specific exceptions, the authorities require them at immigration checkpoints.

In that sense, there is a country that has flexible requirements for visits, so there is a series of alternative permits that can be presented in these cases and will likewise be considered valid when the trip is made by land or sea.

Other documents that can be shown at checkpoints to enter the United States

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) explains on its official website that Canadian citizens traveling by land or sea, although they can use their passport to verify identity, also have the option of presenting any of these credentials:

1- Enhanced driver’s license

2- Enhanced identification card

3- NEXUS or FAST/EXPRESS card

4- SENTRI enrollment card

In general, these documents can be presented to make visits of up to 6 months.

In the case of children and adolescents, the requirements and accepted documents vary depending on the type of trip to be made, so it is advisable to check the official CBP website before traveling.

In what situations will Canadian travelers need to have an American visa?

Although the United States and Canada are known for maintaining a flexible entry regime and a visa is not necessary for tourism, in the following cases it will be necessary to have an American visa

Merchants traveling under the Treaty Trader

Relatives of permanent residents who plan to live in the United States

“There is no established period of time that Canadians must wait to re-enter the United States after the end of their stay," authorities explain. However, it is essential to be able to show CBP officers strong ties to Canada in the face of any suspicion of undeclared residence in the country.