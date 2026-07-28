When traveling to the United States, it is important to keep in mind that there are products whose entry into the country is prohibited and punishable by law.

Among them are products made with dog and cat skin or fur, whose import, distribution, transport, manufacture, or sale is illegal.

The applicable regulation is enforced by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP), whose agents must enforce the law and prevent this type of material from entering the country.

They will verify that no foreigner enters with garments or products made of this material

Among the products specifically identified as prohibited by CBP are those made of or containing dog or cat fur.

In the United States, it is illegal to enter with these items, so if they are detected during inspections in the suitcase, they may not only be seized, but their carrier may also be heavily fined.

What happens with prohibited products

CBP explains that the officers present at the ports of entry into the United States have the responsibility of protecting the country against different threats.

Among their duties is preventing the entry of products prohibited by law or that require special permits in order to enter.

Penalties for violating United States airport regulations

U.S. law establishes civil penalties for those who violate the provisions related to products containing dog or cat fur

CBP indicates that a person who commits a knowing and intentional violation may receive a civil penalty of up to 10,000 dollars for each violation.

In cases of gross negligence, the fine can reach 5,000 dollars per violation, while when it is due to negligence, it can be up to 3,000 dollars.