A state provision in Indiana, United States, specifies how the surname registration of a newborn works and redefines how family identity is assigned when the parents are not married. Under the regulation, in the absence of a legal tie to the father, babies will be registered only with the mother’s last name.

The measure directly impacts families that do not have a legal union and birth registration procedures, while also requiring an understanding of when and how the paternal surname can be legally passed on.

Babies will be recorded only with the mother’s last name in these cases

When a baby is born, and its parents are not legally married, and the father has not formally established paternity, the child will be registered only with the mother’s last name on the official birth certificate.

In this situation, the father’s last name is not included or reflected in the document. The regulation specifies that only when paternity has been legally established before birth can the parents decide whether the paternal surname is registered, although there is also the option of registering the mother’s surname if they prefer.

This means that legal parentage and established paternity are essential requirements for the father’s last name to appear on the birth record when the parents are not married.

When the father’s last name can be passed on to children

According to the state regulations governing civil birth registration, there are several ways for the father’s last name to accompany the child on their birth certificate, even if the parents are not married:

Marriage

If the baby’s parents are legally married at the time of birth.

If the baby is born within 300 days after the parents’ divorce.

Affidavit of paternity

In the hospital : signing the document within the first 72 hours after birth, with both parents’ signatures.

At the Department of Health : completing the declaration before the child reaches the age of majority.

Court determination: if a paternity action is filed in court.

The affidavit of paternity or marriage creates a legal bond that allows the father’s last name to be passed on to the child, thus recognizing paternal filiation before the state.