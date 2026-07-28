The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) specifies on its official website what the fine limits are for each type of infraction. If they are exceeded, the authorities will determine that the driver’s license will have to be suspended.

In this jurisdiction, fines are reflected in a point system, whose amount will depend on the violation being committed.

In that framework, fines for unsafe lane changes can add up and become grounds for the driving permit to be put on hold for a driver.

In what cases can New York authorities suspend a driver’s license

As detailed, the Driver Violation Point System is the tool used by the DMV to “identify high-risk drivers”.

Under this system, those who obtain 11 points within 24 months will have their driver’s license suspended and will not be able to continue driving legally with this document.

What is the fine for changing lanes when you should not and why it can lead to the suspension of the driver’s license

The authorities detail that this violation -which occurs when, for example, you change lanes without checking that there is enough space to do so or without signaling the maneuver properly-, equals 3 points.

Receiving 4 violations of this type within a 2-year period exceeds the allowed number of points and will then lead to the suspension of the driver’s license.

The same penalty applies individually for crossing into the opposite lane or driving the wrong way.

All the point fines imposed by New York and how much each one is worth

The official table shared by the DMV details

Speed not specified: 3 points

Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points

Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points

Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points

Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points

More than 40 mph over the speed limit: 11 points

Speeding in a work zone: 8 points

Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points

Aggressive operation without a license: 11 points

Oversized vehicle colliding with bridges: 8 points

Reckless driving: 5 points

Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points

Leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury: 5 points

Failure to use due care when driving: 5 points

Driving using a cell phone or other electronic device: 5 points

Facilitating aggravated operation without a license: 5 points

Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points

Inadequate brakes: 4 points

Following another vehicle too closely (tailgating): 4 points

Improper passing, unsafe lane change, or driving the wrong way: 3 points

Violation related to a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points

Failure to yield: 3 points

Railroad crossing violation: 5 points

Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points

Violation of a safety restriction involving a child under 16 years of age: 3 points

Inadequate brakes while driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points

Any other traffic violation: 2 points