The United States recently confirmed through the Federal Register that it will change the American passport in 2028, the year when a new version of the current booklet will begin to be issued.

According to what was reported by the authorities, this document key for all citizens and naturalized foreigners who want to travel internationally is being redesigned to be launched in a unified way, changing one key aspect: the number of pages on which it will be issued.

New American passport: this is what the document everyone will have to apply for to travel will look like in 2028

The measure seeks to replace the current formats with a unified version of 38 pages, with the aim that they can be printed with “greater ease and efficiency”.

At present, the State Department issues two versions of next-generation passports: one with 26 pages and another with 50, which will be replaced by the new version.

It is essential to note that emergency passports will remain as they are now, with just 12 pages.

Important information about this new passport that will be issued in 2028

According to what was specified by the authorities, the new format will offer more visa pages for most applicants compared with the standard book of 26 pages.

“In 2024, a feasibility study was conducted on the impacts of moving to a single passport book. The study results determined that a 38-page book would increase efficiency and reduce waste“, states the Federal Register.

If the redesign is implemented as planned, the new U.S. passports will begin to be issued in the single 38-page format starting with the launch of the new series in two years