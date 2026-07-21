To travel internationally, having the passport up to date and arranging the corresponding visa are two basic requirements to enter almost any country, whether for tourism or for settling there.

However, there may be cases in which the traveler has a valid visa, but their passport cannot be considered valid. This may be due to damage to the cover or pages, lack of free pages, or the six-month rule that applies in the United States.

Therefore, all Mexicans, Colombians, and Venezuelans who wish to travel to the United States will have to meet these requirements.

The United States prohibits entry and exit for all Mexicans, Colombians, and Venezuelans: What are the United States’ conditions for foreign entry?

To enter the United States, foreigners must meet the immigration requirements that apply according to their nationality and the purpose of travel. Generally, if it is tourism, the following are requested:

Valid passport

Valid U.S. visa , unless the country of origin belongs to the Visa Waiver Program, which Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela are not part of

Meet the requirements of the visa being requested

Prove the purpose of the trip and that the stay will be temporary

Renewing the passport or applying for the American visa in Mexico

Mexican citizens must have a valid Mexican passport issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE). To travel to the United States as tourists or for business, they will also need a B1/B2 visa.

It can be obtained by completing the DS-160 Form, paying the corresponding fee, and attending the appointment assigned at the Applicant Service Center and the U.S. Consulate or Embassy.

Those who live in border areas can also apply for the Border Crossing Card, also known as the Laser Visa, which works like the previous one under certain conditions.

Renewing the passport or applying for the American visa in Colombia

Colombians must have a valid Colombian passport before starting the U.S. visa process, and then they must complete the DS-160 Form, pay the consular fee, schedule the interview, and appear at the U.S. Embassy with the required documentation.

Visa approval depends on the applicant meeting the requirements established by the U.S. immigration authorities.

Renewing the passport or applying for the American visa in Venezuela

Venezuelan citizens need a valid passport and in most cases, a valid U.S. visa to enter the United States.

In addition, special measures still affect certain applicants, including restrictions for some visa categories and additional requirements in certain cases, so authorities recommend checking the current conditions before starting the process.