In the United States , the regulations governing drivers over 65 years of age are undergoing changes. Several states have implemented new regulations that set defined deadlines to renew the driver’s license, with the purpose of ensuring that the data are up to date and promoting road safety.

In Arizona, the regulation is already in effect and affects thousands of citizens who must complete the procedure within a stipulated period. Those who go beyond the time lose the right to renew and will be required to apply for a new license from scratch.

Licenses are changing: older adults will not be able to renew them as usual

In the state of Arizona, citizens over 65 years of age must renew their license every five years, within the six months prior to the expiration date, as established by the Motor Vehicle Division ( MVD ).

If the license expires and the renewal is not completed within the stipulated time, it cannot be extended, even if the person is still fit to drive. In that situation, the new procedure can only be completed in person at an office or authorized center and it is necessary to present:

All the fines and penalties for drivers who did not complete this procedure on time

Those who do not complete the procedure within the deadline must start a completely new application, completing all the steps as if it were the first time. This includes a new photo, forms, and payment of fees .

In addition, driving with an expired license is illegal and can lead to severe penalties: fines of up to USD 750, as well as up to four months in prison or two years of probation.

For this reason, the authorities suggest renewing at least six months in advance to avoid losing the permit and the need to start the process from scratch.