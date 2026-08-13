At the time of entering the United States, Canadian citizens do not need a U.S. visa to visit the country for tourism or business. Because of the relations between the two nations, they are only required to present a valid Canadian passport, whose application for adults is made through the PPTC-153 form.

Those who manage to approve the form and process this international identification will be able to travel to the United States without needing to show a U.S. visa in the passport, as long as they meet the admission conditions established by immigration authorities.

PPTC-153 form: what exactly it is and who can approve this application

The PPTC-153 is the form used by Canada to apply for a new adult passport .

Canadian authorities indicate that most applicants only need to complete this form, fill it out on a computer using Adobe Reader 10 or later, and submit it together with the required documentation, and then pay the fees.

During the process, it is possible to choose whether to request a validity of five or ten years.

This identification is used for international travel and is sufficient documentation to enter the United States for tourism or business, if immigration screening is approved.

Traveling to the United States without a U.S. visa in the passport: which citizens will be allowed to do so

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office indicates that, in general, Canadian citizens may enter the United States without a visa when they make tourism trips or other permitted visits.

The documentation to be presented will also depend on the mode of travel

Traveling by air from Canada to the United States

The presentation of

A valid Canadian passport

Or a NEXUS card when the flight departs from Canada and meets the conditions established by CBP

Traveling from Canada to the United States by land or by sea

In these cases, any of the following documents are accepted

Canadian passport

NEXUS card

FAST/EXPRES card

SENTRI card

As a general rule, visits may extend up to six months, although final admission will be subject to CBP evaluation at the port of entry.

Important information for all foreigners entering the United States

Authorities emphasize the importance of the traveler being able to demonstrate that they do not intend to establish permanent residence in the United States.

If an officer considers that the person spends more time in the United States than in Canada, they may request proof that they still maintain ties with their country of residence, such as an address or other elements showing that they do not intend to immigrate.