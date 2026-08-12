A family restaurant is looking for volunteers through the Worldpackers platform to offer lodging and food in exchange for helping in the kitchen. The offer is located on Favignana Island, in the region of Sicily, Italy.

It is one of the largest of the Aegadian Islands. It has beaches, a marine nature reserve, stone quarries, and several options for spending time connecting with Italian culture.

They are looking for volunteers to live on an island in the Italian Mediterranean: what does the offer include?

The offer is posted as “Summer and traditional cooking on the Island of Levanzo,” ideal for those who want to immerse themselves in the local culture.

The hosts offer:

Two days off per week.

Lodging in a glamping tent with facilities.

Private bathroom for the team.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

They do not have wifi, so the offer is a digital detox.

What is requested in exchange for lodging and food for up to 12 weeks?

In exchange, the hosts request 25 hours per week of work:

Prepare meals for guests.

Help prepare, finish, and serve meals.

Not included in the offer:

Airfare.

Travel insurance.

Local transportation.

Visa.

The permitted stay is between 2 and 12 weeks.

Who can apply for the offer?

The offer requires an intermediate level of Italian or basic English, and it clarifies that it does not accept duos or couples.

The hosts ask applicants to have a positive and proactive attitude, high cleanliness standards, and respect.