The Government of the United States is moving ahead with restrictions on commercial driver’s licenses for those who cannot prove legal immigration status.

A rule promoted by President Donald Trump requires states to verify immigration status before issuing or renewing these permits. The measure affects truck drivers, bus drivers, and other commercial vehicle operators across the country.

The regulation targets the so-called commercial licenses for non-domiciliaries (non-domiciled CDL), granted to non-citizen temporary residents. These permits were designed to expire along with each driver’s immigration status.

The states’ response has been uneven. Oregon went beyond what was required and suspended all CDL issuance for non-citizens. California, by contrast, is facing a lawsuit that so far prevents mass revocation.

What the new federal law establishes about commercial driver’s licenses

On February 13 , the FMCSA and the Department of Transportation issued a directive requiring states to grant commercial licenses only to those who have “verifiable employment-based immigration status”. The deadline to comply expired on March 16.

The measure is part of a broader immigration policy by Trump, who called for the approval of the “Dalilah Act.” That legislation seeks to prohibit any state from issuing commercial licenses to people in irregular status.

The case that prompted the proposal occurred in November in Oregon. A 25-year-old man and his wife died after a collision with a semitrailer driven by Rajinder Kumar, with a temporary license issued in California. ICE requested his detention for having entered the country illegally.

What they are doing in the United States in response to the license suspension

Oregon applied the rule strictly: it suspended the issuance and renewal of CDL for any non-citizen temporary resident. About 1,400 people in that state have valid licenses; they will be able to keep them, but the DMV will not accept new applications.

Indiana directly canceled the 1,800 licenses already issued to non-citizens. California, by contrast, is facing a legal action that for now prevents the revocation of existing permits, which total nearly 20,000.

People affected by the restriction

Asylum applicants with a valid work permit.

DACA beneficiaries.

Holders of temporary work visas.

Non-citizen temporary residents in states with broad enforcement, such as Oregon.

What will happen now to the affected driver’s licenses that have already been issued

The situation varies by state. At the federal level, the rule does not require canceling existing permits, only preventing new issuances. But each state may apply stricter criteria, as happened in Oregon and Indiana.

The debate over the constitutionality of the measure will continue in the courts in the coming weeks. The California case could set a precedent for other states with large populations of drivers with temporary immigration status.