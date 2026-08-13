Drivers over 65 in Colombia must prepare in advance before their driver’s license expires. Current rules require proving physical, mental, and motor coordination fitness through an examination carried out at an authorized Drivers’ Recognition Center (CRC).

At the same time, the Ministry of Transportation establishes, through Resolution 217 of 2014, the guidelines for issuing these fitness certificates and the aspects that are evaluated (vision, hearing, motor coordination, physical and mental conditions, among others). This requirement applies to all drivers and becomes especially relevant at older ages because the validity periods are shorter.

If the certificate is not registered in the National Single Traffic Registry (RUNT), the competent authority will not be able to proceed with the renewal of the document. This information is corroborated by the official guides of the Bogota Mayor’s Office and the Single Service Window, which also verify compliance with the requirement of having no outstanding fines.

Certificate in the RUNT: key to renewal

To carry out the renewal, the traffic authority verifies in the RUNT that you have a valid certificate for a physical, mental, and motor coordination exam issued by a CRC and registered through the SICOV system. If the certificate is not uploaded or has expired, the request will be rejected. Likewise, it is necessary to be registered in the RUNT, present your document, and have no pending tickets (or have a payment agreement).

It is important to consider an operational aspect that is often overlooked: the medical certificate has a maximum validity of 6 months; if that period passes without completing the procedure, it will be necessary to repeat the examinations.

How often is it renewed after age 65, and when is it annual?

Private service (A and B):

Under 60 years old: every 10 years .

Between 60 and 80 years old: every 5 years .

Over 80 years old: annually.

Public service (C):

Under 60 years old: every 3 years .

Over 60 years old: annually.

There is no “age limit” that by itself prevents renewal; what matters is meeting the medical fitness requirement and the established frequency.

2026 guide: steps and costs to avoid losing your license

Schedule your appointment at the Single Service Window (Bogotá) or at the traffic authority office in your municipality.

Take the exam at an authorized CRC and confirm that the result was recorded in the RUNT.

Check that you do not have pending fines .

Pay the procedure fees.

In Bogotá, the Single Service Window (ventanillamovilidad.com.co) publishes these 2026 fees: 128,700 pesos for a car and 222,100 pesos for a motorcycle (subject to local adjustments). Always check the current fee schedule before attending.

What does the medical exam evaluate and why can it make renewal difficult?

Resolution 217 of 2014 establishes the technical framework for conducting examinations and issuing the corresponding certificate. The CRC is responsible for verifying that the driver maintains adequate physical, mental, sensory, and coordination conditions for safe driving.

If the result is not fit, the system will not allow renewal until the conditions indicated by the professional are met, such as treatments, visual/hearing aids, or other relevant measures.

In short: for those over 65, the “end” of the license occurs when medical fitness is not proven, and the certificate is not registered in the RUNT. With the exam up to date, renewal remains possible within the time limits set by law.