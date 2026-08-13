Most foreigners who want to enter the United States must have a U.S. visa and a valid passport that meets the validity requirements demanded by immigration authorities.

However, Mexican citizens who have the Border Crossing Card (BCC) will be able to enter certain areas of the states of California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas without having to apply for a visa or present a passport.

Entry to the United States without a U.S. visa is allowed: What is Form DSP-150?

Form DSP-150, also known as the Border Crossing Card (BCC, for its initials in English), makes it possible to enter the United States without a U.S. visa.

If presented without a passport , the BCC will allow entry by land or sea into various authorized border areas in the United States for up to 30 days.

If presented with a valid passport, on the other hand, the BCC can function as a visa for tourists of type B1/B2 , which allows travel throughout the country using the available means of transportation.

It is valid for 10 years, so it is important that it is still within its validity period before planning the trip.

Conditional entry: What places can be visited with the Border Crossing Card?

The only areas that can be accessed if the BCC is presented without the passport are those closest to the border , for activities such as tourism, family visits, or unpaid business trips. The permitted areas include:

Texas: up to 40 kilometers from the border.

California: up to 40 kilometers from the border.

New Mexico: up to 88 kilometers from the border or up to Interstate 10, whichever is farther north.

Arizona: up to 120 kilometers from the border.

Who can access Form DSP-150?

Those who meet the following requirements may obtain the Border Crossing Card:

Be a Mexican citizen and reside in Mexico .

Have a valid passport at the time of applying.

Meet the eligibility criteria for a B1/B2 visitor visa.

Show sufficient ties to Mexico that ensure a return to the country at the end of the visit.

The application must be processed at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico or any consulate located within the country.