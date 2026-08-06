More and more people are looking for alternatives to enter the United States without a traditional U.S. visa.

In certain cases, the authorities allow this procedure to be carried out through Form PPTC 153, as long as the applicant meets the required conditions.

This document is part of an official process, and its issuance is subject to meeting specific requirements.

What is Form PPTC-153 and what is it for?

The Form PPTC-153 is the official document used by the Government of Canada to apply for a new adult passport.

According to the Canadian authorities, most applicants only need to:

Complete the form using Adobe Reader 10 or a later version.

Submit the required documentation.

Pay the corresponding fees.

During the process, it is also possible to choose the passport validity:

Five years.

Ten years.

Once issued, this passport serves as an international travel document and allows Canadian citizens to travel to the United States under the conditions set by U.S. immigration law.

Who can enter the United States without a U.S. visa?

The CBP states that, as a general rule, Canadian citizens do not need a U.S. visa to enter the United States when traveling for:

Tourism.

Business.

Other authorized temporary visits.

However, they must present the corresponding documentation according to the means of transportation used.

What documents does the United States require for entry?

If the trip is by air

Travelers must present:

Valid Canadian passport , or

NEXUS card, when the flight departs from Canada and the conditions established by CBP are met.

If entry is by land or by sea

The authorities accept any of these documents:

Canadian passport.

Enhanced Driver’s License (EDL).

Enhanced Identification Card (EIC).

NEXUS card.

FAST/EXPRES card.

SENTRI card.

How long can a person stay in the United States?

As a general rule, Canadian citizens admitted under this benefit may remain in U.S. territory for up to six months .

However, the final period always remains subject to the assessment made by the CBP immigration officer at the time of entry.

The condition that all travelers must meet

Obtaining Form PPTC-153 and having a valid Canadian passport does not automatically guarantee entry.

U.S. authorities remind travelers that all visitors must demonstrate that they do not intend to establish permanent residence in the United States.

If an officer considers that the person is staying longer in U.S. territory than in Canada, they may request documentation proving ties to their country of residence, such as an address, employment, or other elements that show the trip is only temporary.